Police issue warrant for suspect in fatal Rexdale shooting
Kyle Dias, 19, is seen in this undated photograph provided by police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:14PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:20PM EST
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Rexdale earlier this month.
Around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers were called to a townhouse complex on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a man lying on the ground outside of the building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre but later succumbed to his injuries.
The victim was identified by investigators as Toronto resident Tesfa Welsh-Hope.
Police said previously that a suspect was seen fleeing the area, running southbound along a pathway towards 11 Bergamot Avenue.
In a news release issued on Tuesday, investigators said they have issued a warrant for Kyle Dias of Toronto in connection with the shooting.
Dias is wanted for second-degree murder and is being described by police as being between five-foot-six and five-foot-seven, 165 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.