

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Rexdale earlier this month.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers were called to a townhouse complex on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a man lying on the ground outside of the building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre but later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified by investigators as Toronto resident Tesfa Welsh-Hope.

Police said previously that a suspect was seen fleeing the area, running southbound along a pathway towards 11 Bergamot Avenue.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, investigators said they have issued a warrant for Kyle Dias of Toronto in connection with the shooting.

Dias is wanted for second-degree murder and is being described by police as being between five-foot-six and five-foot-seven, 165 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.