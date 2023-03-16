Police issue Canada-wide arrest warrant for suspect in fatal stabbing at Toronto banquet hall
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 26-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing at an Etobicoke banquet hall last week.
Officers were first dispatched to the venue in a plaza near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West at around 9:30 p.m. on March 10 for a reported shooting.
However, once officers arrived on scene they learned that a victim had been stabbed and had already attended a nearby hospital.
That victim was subsequently pronounced dead.
In a news release issued on Thursday, police identified the victim as 24-year-old Shacquan Harrison.
Omary Bent, 26, of Toronto, is shown in this handout photo. Bent is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing at an Etobicoke banquet hall. (Toronto Police Service)
Police also said that Omary Bent, 26, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.
“He is considered armed and dangerous,” the news release states.
Police have previously told CP24 that 10 to 15 shots were fired at the banquet hall, though no injuries related to the shooting were reported.
One person was arrested at the scene and a firearm was recovered.
Toronto police were called to an Etobicoke banquet hall on March 10 for reports of a shooting.
