Police investigation underway after pedestrian fatally struck on the DVP

A police investigation is underway after male pedestrian died after being hit on the Don Valley Parkway on Thursday.

The incident happened on the southbound DVP near the Richmond Street off ramp.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around 11:10 a.m. for a personal injury collision involving the driver of a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to police, a 48-year-old man operating a brown 2021 Toyota Tundra southbound on the Don Valley Parkway struck a male pedestrian near the Richmond Street East exit ramp.

The motorist stopped his vehicle a short distance away, police said, and remained on scene.

Investigators said it is believed that other drivers also hit the pedestrian, but they may be unaware that they struck him and left the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Police are asking drivers who were in the area at that time and on that off ramp to contact them. Motorist who may have dash camera footage of the area or incident are also urged to also get in touch with authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.