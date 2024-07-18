Police investigation reports of falling objects damaging vehicles near Toronto's Don Valley Parkway

Police are investigating multiple reports of falling objects striking and damaging vehicles near Toronto's Don Valley Parkway in recent months.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it first received reports that two vehicles had been damaged by falling objects in the area of Pottery Road and Broadview Avenue in March.

Officers determined that the vehicles had been damaged by “various sizes of metal BBs and glass marbles,” police said in a release issued Thursday.

Police said they do not know where the objects originated from or who may be responsible.

Police said they received a third report in July of a vehicle in the same area damaged by falling objects. In that incident, they said an unknown person threw glass, ball bearings and marbles onto vehicles on Pottery Road.

“Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in the area are urged to use caution and to be vigilant as police continue to investigate,” the release states.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call 416-808-5500, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.