TORONTO -- Peel Regional police are investigating a shooting after a man his 20s walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday evening.

Police were called to the area of Elia Avenue and Acorn Place in Mississauga shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting was connected to an attempted robbery.

The injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

No other details have been released so far.