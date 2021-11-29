Advertisement
Police investigating shooting in Mississauga after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound
Published Monday, November 29, 2021 10:10PM EST
TORONTO -- Peel Regional police are investigating a shooting after a man his 20s walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday evening.
Police were called to the area of Elia Avenue and Acorn Place in Mississauga shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Police said the shooting was connected to an attempted robbery.
The injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.
No other details have been released so far.