Police investigating after two people found dead in Bowmanville, Ont.

Durham police are investigating the deaths of two people in Bowmanville on Saturday as homicides.

Police said officers were dispatched to a home on Crombie Street, west of Bowmanville Avenue, at around 2:15 p.m. after receiving a call to check on the well-being of the residents.

When they arrived, officers located two dead people. Police said they were suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The coroner attended the scene and ordered an autopsy, police said.

A sudden death investigation was initially launched, but the homicide unit has since taken over the case.

The two people, who have not been identified, are Durham Region's third and fourth homicide victims this year.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including dashcam or home surveillance footage, to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.