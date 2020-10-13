TORONTO -- Police are now investigating after numerous “hurtful, derogatory and racist comments” were printed in a Durham Region school yearbook, including one that involved a racial slur that was published beside a photograph of a student.

The Durham Catholic District School Board said they notified police after becoming aware that some student quotes in St. Mary Catholic Secondary School’s yearbook had been altered.

“We have some evidence that shows that the published yearbook comments were not the approved yearbook comments at this time,” Susie Lee-Fernandes, the superintendent of education at the Durham Catholic District School Board, told CTV News Toronto. “We have launched our official investigation. The Durham Regional Police Services were here just asking some of the staff questions around the yearbook process.”

Fernandes said she is aware of at least one comment that would be considered racist.

On Sunday, one day after the yearbooks were delivered by the school, the aunt of one of the students took to social media to express her anger at the fact that her nephew’s quote honouring his late grandmother had been replaced with a racist and hateful comment.

The following phrase was supposed to be beside the student’s photograph: "RIP Grandma. Thank you for guiding me through my four years of high school.”

Instead, when the student opened the yearbook, he saw a racist phrase referencing Harambe, the gorilla that was shot at the Cincinnati zoo in 2016.

The student’s aunt said that her nephew had been bullied at the school and called “a monkey” in the past by other kids.

“He's now devastated, embarrassed, hurt, and disappointed,” Mayma Raphael said in her Facebook post. “Since this was his final year at the school, he was really looking forward to his yearbook. Now his memory of his time at the school is forever ruined. How can something like this happen? The yearbook committee included a teacher and a few students.”

The school has since asked all of the students to return their yearbooks and has apologized for the “malicious, hurtful and racist” comments.

“These comments are not a reflection of our mission, vision or values as a Catholic learning environment,” St. Mary Catholic Secondary School Principal Susan Duane said in a letter on Monday.

“We sincerely apologize to the school community for the offensive, hurtful and unacceptable nature of these comments.”

Fernandes said she was deeply saddened after hearing about the comments and that it is the board’s policy to contact police following an incident that may be hate-motivated.

The Durham Catholic School Board also issued a “direct apology” to the board’s Black community Tuesday morning in light of the comments.

“We recognize that words cannot repair the hurt that these comments have caused, and the horrific experience this has been for families and friends within the school community and beyond. This offense is not acceptable in our schools, nor is it a representation of our Catholic values and core commitment to equity,” the board said in a statement.

“In collaboration with police, an investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances that allowed this to happen and the individual(s) who were involved. We assure you that this offensive act of misconduct, disrespect and racism is taken seriously.”

The board acknowledged that the incident comes as they are “taking intentional steps to address systemic discrimination and anti-Black racism.”

“We would like to extend a direct apology to the Black community that we serve.”