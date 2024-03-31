TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after man walks into Toronto hospital with stab wound

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Share

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into hospital with a stab wound Sunday evening.

Officers got a call about a stabbing in the area of Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m.

They learned that a man had attended hospital with a stab-wound that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not yet sure exactly where the stabbing occurred.

There is no suspect description at the moment either.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or to call Crime Stoppers.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News