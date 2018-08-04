

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a young male was shot in the Mount Pleasant area of Brampton on Saturday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police and paramedics said they were called to the area of Aylesbury and Veterans Drive in Brampton at 4:37 p.m. for a report of a male who was shot.

They arrived to find the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No suspect information was immediately available. The intersections of Aylesbury and Veterans drives was closed for a time to allow for an investigation.