

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after a sign promoting Holocaust education was vandalized outside a synagogue in the Bathurst Manor area over the weekend.

The United Jewish Appeal said its sign, which features a Holocaust survivor, was vandalized outside Beth Jacob Synagogue at Overbrook Place and Wilmington Avenue.

An image of the vandalized sign shared by UJA showed the German word ‘Achtung,’ which means ‘warning’ or ‘watch out,’ scrawled over a picture of a Holocaust survivor.

In a statement, UJA Federation and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs called the incident a “disturbing” and “appalling” act of “hateful vandalism.”

Speaking with CP24 outside the synagogue Sunday, CIJA Vice President Noah Shack said the incident has shocked the local Jewish community.

“This incident has happened right in the centre of the Jewish community, so it really has sent shockwaves through,” Shack said.

He said the fact that a picture of a prominent Holocaust survivor was targeted is especially disturbing.

“Given that that’s the sign that they chose to deface, it doubles down on why it’s so shocking for us,” Shack said.

Toronto police have confirmed that they received a complaint about the sign.

They said that so far it is not being investigated as a “hate crime” but rather a “suspicious incident” and “vandalism.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

“My understanding is that once they have all the evidence gathered, we’ll be looking to them to make a determination of what the motivation was in this crime,” Shack said. “I know that crimes such as mischief and vandalism when targeting a place of worship or a communal institution do constitute a specific hate crime under the criminal code and we’ll be looking to see that that is taken very seriously.”

In a statement released Sunday, Mayor John Tory called the incident "absolutely unacceptable."

"This type of hatred has no place in Toronto. I stand with our city’s Jewish community in condemning this cowardly act. We know that across the GTA and Canada, the Jewish community is the most frequently targeted minority. That’s why it is so important for all of us to condemn this hatred when we see it in our communities," Tory said.

"Toronto Police are investigating this incident and I urge anyone with information to help solve this crime."

According to CIJA, hate crimes targeting Jewish Torontonians increased 23 per cent between 2016 and 2017. The organization noted that while Jews make up just 3.8 per cent of the city’s population, hate crimes targeting Jews account for 28 per cent of all hate crimes in the city.

Shack said that while the incident is disturbing the community is “resilient.” He said the incident offers an opportunity to recognize the problem and to come together to deal with it.

“I think the message that people are taking from this is that if somebody is going to target a poster promoting Holocaust education, well we should just reinforce that product, we should reinforce the value of educating people about intolerance and hate,” Shack said. “Not just so incidents like this won’t happen anymore, but because it’s something that’s of value to everyone in this great city.”