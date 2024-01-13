TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after fight breaks out at Yorkdale mall

Share

Shopping at Yorkdale mall was disrupted Saturday evening following an apparent fight between a group of people that resulted in the early closure of the North York establishment.

Toronto police said they responded to the mall in the area of Dufferin Street and Highway 401 shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of “people fighting.”

There were reports of the shoppers being locked inside stores while police responded to the situation.

Police said no one was injured in the incident. It is not known if any arrest has been made. No other details have been released, including the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mall said, “There was a disturbance involving a group of people at Yorkdale.”

“Guest and employee safety is a priority and Yorkdale security and TPS worked together to investigate events. Yorkdale closed early while TPS remained onsite.”

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News