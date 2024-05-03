Suspect arrested in string of shootings outside Toronto-area movie theatres: police

Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a string of shootings outside movie theatres across the GTA.

According to York Regional Police, four shootings occurred outside GTA theatres over the course of a single day back in January.

Officers were first called to a theatre in the area of Highway 7 and East Beaver Creek on Jan. 24 for a reported shooting. Police said an employee arrived for work that day and discovered that the glass front entry doors had been shot. That same day, police said, officers in Vaughan responded to a similar incident at a theatre in the area of Highway 7 and Weston Road.

Upon further investigation, police said they discovered that similar shootings had taken place at theatres in Toronto and Peel Region on the same night.

Police allege that the same suspects are responsible for all four shootings.

One suspect, identified by investigators as Andrew Douglas, a 27-year-old Markham resident, was arrested on April 30, police said in a news release issued Friday.

He is facing a number of charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said they are searching for additional suspects and the investigation is ongoing.