TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a vehicle that was doing donuts in a Mississauga parking lot caught fire on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Wolfedale Road and Central Parkway West, near Burnhamtorpe Road West.

According to investigators, the driver was doing donuts in the parking lot and continued onto the roadway. At some point, the vehicle caught fire.

Police said on social media that the vehicle attempted the flee the area while on fire, “but did not get very far.”

The occupants of the vehicle fled the area on foot, police said.

Investigators say they are now searching for the driver of the “newly burned out sedan.”

Peel Regional Police took to twitter Wednesday night to remind drivers that consumer cars are not meant to perform stunts.

“We highly recommend you ‘donut try this,’" he said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.