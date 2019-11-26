TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating another case of feces being dumped on a person near a university campus late Monday night.

In a tweet sent out early Tuesday morning, police said the latest assault occurred at around midnight in the area of College Street and University Avenue, near a building on the University of Toronto’s downtown campus.

Police say a man dumped a bucket of feces on a female in the area and then took off eastbound on College Street.

The suspect has been described as a black male in his 30s with a medium build. He was wearing a yellow hard hat, a blue shirt, and gloves.

Officers are currently investigating two other incidents where “liquefied fecal matter” was reportedly tossed onto people inside university libraries.

The first incident allegedly occurred at the University of Toronto’s Robarts Library on Nov. 22.

A witness told CP24 on Monday that a man appeared at the library out of nowhere with a bucket that smelled of urine and feces.

She said the suspect walked over to a male who was seated at a table and dumped the bucket over his head.

According to officials, the second assault took place at the Scott Library on York University’s campus at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement released Monday, a York University spokesperson said an unknown male entered the library and "deposited a substance, suspected of containing fecal matter, on a student."

Surveillance camera images of the suspect in the York University incident were released by police on Monday evening. He has been described by investigators as a black male in his 20s who has a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, a blue sweater, light-coloured pants, and thick black gloves at the time of the alleged incident.

In the image, the suspect appears to be carrying some sort of a bucket with a handle.

Speaking with CP24 on Monday night, Police Chief Mark Saunders called the incidents "serious offences."

"We are investigating to see whether or not it is one in the same," he said.

"We’ve got photos from York U that we’ve put out... The quality of the photos are pretty good too so the appeal to the public is if you can identify that person, please call us and let us know. There definitely will be an apprehension."