TORONTO -- Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with one of two incidents in which feces and urine were thrown at people inside Toronto university libraries.

Police said the first incident they are investigating occurred on Nov. 22 at the University of Toronto's Robarts Library.

The second incident occurred on Nov. 24 in York University's Scott Libary, police said.

"At approximately 5:00 p.m. yesterday, an unknown male entered Scott library and deposited a substance, suspected of containing fecal matter, on a student," a spokesperson for York University told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

"York University Security Services responded to the incident. We have reached out to the victim of the assault to offer support. We are also investigating the incident and working with Toronto Police Service."

Toronto police confirmed Monday afternoon that a man entered the library carrying a bucket and poured the contents onto “an unsuspecting person who was seated at a table.”

The man then fled the area, police said.

Investigators confirmed the bucked contained liquefied fecal matter.

A security camera image of a suspect wanted in the connection with the incident has been released by investigators.

The suspect has been described as being in his 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wreathing a black hat, blue top, light-coloured pants and black gloves.

Student says she ‘will never forget the smell’

A student at University of Toronto told CP24 she was in the library at the time of the incident and will "never forget the smell."

"I thought it was coffee or something,” Kaylie, who did not provide her last name, said on Monday. "All of a sudden the smell hit."

"I thought I was going to faint. Me and my friends packed up our stuff and ran out of the room."

Authorities said the two police divisions investigating the case will likely work together due to the similar nature of the incidents.

No suspect descriptions have been released.