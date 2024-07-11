Police investigating 2 'violent' assaults in Oshawa involving young suspects

Two assaults in Oshawa earlier this month left as many victims with serious injuries and police say the suspects in both cases are youths.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) announced the arrest of one 17-year-old suspect who allegedly took part in the back-to-back attacks on July 1 and 2.

In the first incident, police said the victim was walking at Norman G. Powers Public School, near Townline Road North and Coldstream Drive, at 10 p.m. when he was approached by a group of young males.

“One of the suspects got into an altercation with the victim and then assaulted him before the group swarmed and continued to assault the victim,” police said.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if the victim or suspects are students at the school.

In the second incident, police said, officers were called to the area of Harmony Road North and Taunton Road East for a robbery call in a plaza parking lot. It’s alleged that the victim was in the parking lot at approximately 12:20 a.m. when a “large” group of male and female youth engaged them in conversation.

“The group of youth approached the victim, who attempted to run away,” police said. “The suspects caught up to the victim and assaulted him repeatedly, taking the victim’s cell phone and air pods, before fleeing the area,” police said, adding that the victim was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the same group of suspects were involved in both incidents.

The 17-year-old male from Oshawa, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with robbery with violence and released on an undertaking.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed either assault or anyone who may have been victimized themselves.

“Anyone with cell phone, dash cam, surveillance footage, or information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Snow at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2817,” police said.