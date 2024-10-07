TORONTO
Police investigate suspicious house fire in Oshawa

Durham Police
No injuries were reported following a fire at a home in Oshawa that investigators are now describing as suspicious.

In a news release, Durham Regional Police said they were called to a fire at a home in the area of Eddystone Path and Okanagan Path at around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The occupants of the home were inside when the blaze broke out but were able to safely evacuate, police said, and no one was injured.

“Investigators, along with the Ontario Fire Marshal, are treating the fire as suspicious,” the news release read.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone with cell phone, dashcam, surveillance footage, or information about this incident to contact police.”

Police have not released any information about the cause and origin of the fire or why they believe the incident is suspicious.

