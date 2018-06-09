

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





One person suffered minor injuries after a home invasion at a high-rise in Etobicoke’s Humber Bay neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a unit at 2212 Lakeshore Boulevard West sometime around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a home invasion.

One victim was taken to hospital for observation after suffering “scratches and minor wounds” in an altercation.

A police canine unit was brought to the scene to investigate.

No suspect information was made available.