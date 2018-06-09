Police investigate home invasion in Humber Bay
Police and paramedics are seen at 2212 Lakeshore Boulevard West after a home invasion on June 9, 2018. (CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 7:21AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 9, 2018 7:24AM EDT
One person suffered minor injuries after a home invasion at a high-rise in Etobicoke’s Humber Bay neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Police were called to a unit at 2212 Lakeshore Boulevard West sometime around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a home invasion.
One victim was taken to hospital for observation after suffering “scratches and minor wounds” in an altercation.
A police canine unit was brought to the scene to investigate.
No suspect information was made available.