Police investigate fatal collision involving motorcyclist in Etobicoke
Published Sunday, June 20, 2021 6:14AM EDT
One motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Etobicoke late Saturday night.
It happened near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Forty Second Street at around 10:15 p.m.
Police say a motorcyclist sustained severe trauma and despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The area was closed for several hours for the police investigation.