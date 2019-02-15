

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot in Rexdale Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. outside a townhouse complex on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying outside of a building suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Toronto resident Tesfa Welsh-Hope.

Investigators said that a suspect was seen fleeing the area, running southbound along a pathway towards 11 Bergamot Avenue.

The suspect has been described by police as male and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured, hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.