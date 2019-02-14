

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a shooting outside a townhouse complex in Rexdale late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue, shortly before 11 p.m.

A man, who is believed to be 28 years old, was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run but later died.

Police have not released the name of the victim as they are still working to notify next-of-kin.

A woman who lives in the neighbourhood told CP24 that she was alerted to the shooting at around 11 p.m. when she heard a loud bang.

“I jumped off the couch and looked out the window and I saw one fellow running,” she said.

“At the same time, a guy jumped in the car, drove down, turned left onto Bergamot and went towards Rexdale Boulevard.”

Speaking at the scene on Thursday morning, Det. Leslie Dunkley said police are unable to provide detailed suspect descriptions at this time.

“The only description that we have at this point in regards to the suspects is two males wearing hoodies,” he said.

He noted that the vehicle spotted fleeing the scene is a late model SUV that is green or tan in colour.

“We are canvassing the area for video and we are appealing to come forward,” Dunkley said.