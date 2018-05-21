

Codi Wilson and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have identified the victim of a deadly shooting outside a busy downtown restaurant on Sunday night.

Gunfire erupted outside Pick 6ix, in the Yonge and Wellington streets area, at around 9 p.m.

Shortly before, police say a 28-year-old man left the restaurant with an unidentified woman wearing an orange or pink dress and started walking westbound on Wellington Street.

As they walked toward the man’s vehicle, a black four-door Honda Civic pulled out of a nearby laneway and made a left-hand turn onto Wellington Street.

Police tell CTV News Toronto that they believe someone in the restaurant notified the occupants of the vehicle that the man had left, as the vehicle was idle on Jordan Street until that time.

The car -- driving eastbound in the wrong direction -- made a quick U-turn and drove toward the man and woman.

At that point, two of the three suspects got out of the car and each started allegedly shooting at the man.

The man tried to get away, running down a ramp into an underground parking garage, but suspects on foot and in the car continued to pursue him.

Police say the suspects fired “numerous shots” at the man before getting back into the car. Witnesses reported hearing anywhere between six and 13 gunshots that evening.

The car then reversed up the parking garage ramp back onto Wellington Street and headed westbound until it turned onto Bay Street, where it was last seen.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital’s trauma centre in critical condition but he did not survive.

He has since been identified as 28-year-old Toronto-resident Jaiden Jackson.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area but do not yet have a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.