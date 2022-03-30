Police identify Toronto woman found dead in garbage bag, say they're 'concerned' for her missing son
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
According to police, the remains of 46-year-old Tien Ly were found on the south side of Eastern Avenue at Berkshire Avenue, west of Leslie Street, at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Detectives said the Toronto woman's body had sustained obvious trauma and police determined the woman's death to be a homicide following a post-mortem examination.
In a police update on Wednesday, authorities said they are looking for the victim's son, Dallas Ly, who is now missing.
"At this point we are concerned for his wellbeing," Toronto police Const. Alex Li said Wednesday. "Dallas, if you are listening, please contact Toronto police immediately."
Police said the 20-year-old is not classified as a suspect.
Dallas Ly, 20, is pictured in this photo distributed by Toronto police. (Handout)
Li said police are concerned for Dallas' wellbeing based on evidence they discovered inside his apartment, located on Carlaw Avenue, which he shared with his mother.
CTV News Toronto has since learned that Ly was the owner of a nail studio in Toronto called Beaute D’Amour.
On Tuesday, before Ly was identified, police released images of her nails, which are painted with a distinctive design, in the hopes someone would be able to assist detectives identify her.
An employee at the nail salon, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News Toronto he recognized the nails and that he was the person who painted them on Ly.
"I picked the colour and designed it for her," he said.
He said he gave her the manicure when they had free time, and that she was at work on Sunday when he had his day off.
He said he came in on Monday to find Ly's cellphone on one of the chairs in the salon. He said he tried calling Dallas to find out where his mother was, but couldn't reach him.
The employee said the two had a good relationship and that Ly loved her son very much. He said he was "shocked" when he saw the picture of the nails distributed by police.
"I got the news from a client. She asked if those are her nails. I said I'm 99 per cent sure those are her nails, and also the dress - the pink one, she always wears that to work."
A client of Ly's named Cheryl called her a "wonderful person." She said the manicurist had been in Canada for 20 years and had just opened her business in December.
"I called yesterday and was told she wasn't in, which is weird because she works seven days a week," Cheryl said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Investigators said they would like to speak with anyone who noticed a person pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with black waste bags in the area on Monday between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- With files from CP24.com
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces leaving Chornobyl after radiation exposure
Russian troops began leaving the Chornobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got 'significant doses' of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine's state power company said Thursday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
'Obvious attempt to create chaos,' Charest campaign says of fake donation pledges
Jean Charest's team says it is aware that fake donation pledges were made to the Conservative leadership candidate's campaign, calling the situation 'an obvious attempt to create chaos.'
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Dyson headphones' April Fools? Company says they're real
Dyson, the company famous for its bagless vacuum cleaners and pricey hair dryers, has revealed its first set of noise-cancelling headphones that come paired with a unique feature, air purifiers.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
U.S. President Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Montreal
-
No plans for new COVID-19 measures in Quebec: health minister
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths
One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province's health ministry recorded 3,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 12 new deaths.
-
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
London
-
MLHU reporting COVID-19 related death for third day in a row, hospitalizations see slight increase
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting another COVID-19 related death in the region for the third day in a row this week.
-
Two St. Thomas elderly residents scammed out of thousands of dollars
Police in St. Thomas are warning the public after two elderly residents were scammed out of thousands of dollars in separate incidents.
-
Police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County have identified the victim of a fatal car crash on Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB responds to provincial review of police call at local school
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has responded to a review by the Ministry of Education into a November 2021 incident where police were called to a local school to deal with a four-year-old.
-
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
-
Bird flu detected on Woolwich farm as virus continues to spread
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found on a third farm in southern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury development charges increasing 17.2% in July
As of July 1, development charges in the City of Greater Sudbury will increase by 17.2 per cent, something that one city councillor says is disappointing.
-
Laurentian neglected obligations under French Language Services Act, says language commissioner
A new report from Ontario's French language services commissioner concluded Laurentian University and the province failed to protect French programs from cuts during the school's restructuring.
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $250K
A 35-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively has won the top prize in a lottery scratch game.
Ottawa
-
OPP use facial reconstruction in new effort to solve 1989 Kingston-area cold case
Ontario Provincial Police hope a new facial reconstruction of a man whose remains were found west of Kingston more than 30 years ago will help solve his murder.
-
Ottawa man charged in beating death of 24-year-old woman
A 40-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 24-year-old woman.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations hold steady amid 'concerning' resurgence
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
Windsor
-
Body of missing man found on Riverside Drive
Windsor police have confirmed the body of a missing man was discovered near the Ambassador Bridge.
-
'It was pure joy': LaSalle grandfather wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
A LaSalle grandfather is planning to travel and help his children after winning $100,000 with a scratch lottery ticket.
-
WECHU reports 36 hospitalizations, 102 new high risk COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 106 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 36 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Loaded semi-automatic gun, $40K in drugs seized in Bradford search, police say
A Bradford man faces several charges after officers with the South Simcoe Police Street Crime Unit searched two residences and one vehicle, allegedly finding a loaded gun and drugs.
-
Muskoka girl skates on frozen driveway
The freezing rain made for some tricky driving conditions Thursday, but it also created a fun driveway ice rink for one girl in Muskoka.
-
Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet
A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville on Thursday thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
'Ignorance is not bliss,' infectious disease specialist warns as N.B. reduces COVID-19 reporting
Beginning Friday, New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard will be no more as the province moves away from its regular reporting of data. New Brunswick's health minister says, instead, the province will release what it calls a weekly "COVID Watch.”
-
New Brunswick judge denies motion to lift ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettes
A New Brunswick judge has denied a motion to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.
Calgary
-
TSB says brake failure, cold weather led to deadly train derailment
An investigation into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary has found the locomotive's brakes failed with prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.
-
'A significant step': Calgary opens process to find company to build the Green Line
It's less than half of the total project, but it's also the 'most technically complex section' of Calgary's new LRT line and the city is looking for the right development partner to complete it.
-
Angus Reid survey suggests Kenney's support at 30% ahead of leadership review
Premier Jason Kenney's approval numbers continue to languish ahead of the leadership review and Albertans are unhappy with UCP management of several issues, suggests a new Angus Reid survey released Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Three-year-old dead after being hit by pickup truck on Manitoba farm
A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck at a farm.
-
Eight COVID-19 deaths, 111 hospitalizations in Manitoba last week: report
The province says eight more Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and more than 100 people were admitted to hospitals with the virus last week.
-
Human remains found in RM of Woodlands: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands.
Vancouver
-
Vatican meeting leaves First Nations leaders hopeful for residential school apology this summer
First Nations leaders and residential school survivors had their turn speaking with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday, and left hopeful for a papal apology on Canadian soil this summer.
-
'Brazen machete attack' at Metro Vancouver transit station leads to arrest of 2 teens
Police say two teenagers have been charged following an attack at a Metro Vancouver public transit station involving a machete.
-
What does B.C.'s economic plan look like going forward? Here's what the premier said
The future of British Columbia includes "clean growth" regardless of which party is in charge, according to the premier.
Edmonton
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Angus Reid survey suggests Kenney's support at 30% ahead of leadership review
Premier Jason Kenney's approval numbers continue to languish ahead of the leadership review and Albertans are unhappy with UCP management of several issues, suggests a new Angus Reid survey released Thursday.
-
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS
Five people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.