

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The two people killed in a fiery crash along Highway 401 in Mississauga on Sunday night have been identified.

Three vehicles – a Mazda, a Corvette and a transport truck – collided along the eastbound lanes of the highway near Dixie Road at around 9:30 p.m.

The 34-year-old driver of the Corvette was taken from the scene of the crash to hospital to be treated for his serious injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time after. He has been identified as Etobicoke-resident Gurcharan Brar.

A 77-year-old passenger of the Mazda was also transported to hospital and was later pronounced dead. She has since been identified as Glenda Parker, also from Etobicoke.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt identified Brar and Parker on Tuesday morning.

Update: The two people killed in the collision on #Hwy401 EB at Dixie Rd on Sunday, August 11, 2019 have been identified as:

Gurcharan BRAR, 34, Etobicoke On (driver of Chevrolet)

Glenda PARKER, 77, Etobicoke On (passenger of Mazda)



Condolences to their families and loved ones. — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 13, 2019

A female passenger from the Corvette, the male driver of the Mazda and the driver of the transport truck involved were all taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Cleanup from the deadly crash took more than 12 hours to complete. The highway eventually fully reopened on Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said they are appealing for anyone with information surrounding the crash to contact investigators.