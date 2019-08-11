

Bryann Aguilar , CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead and several others are seriously injured after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Sunday evening, Ontario provincial police say.

OPP spokesperson Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck and two other vehicles collided on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Dixie Road.

Schmidt said initial reports suggest that a vehicl,e travelling east on the collector lanes, lost control and collided with the truck, causing it to roll over into the express lanes then caught fire.

Schmidt said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel paramedics said they transported two people are in life-threatening condition while three have serious injuries.

Schmidt said the eastbound lanes, express and collectors, on Highway 401 is closed between Highway 403 and Dixie Road for investigation.