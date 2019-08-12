

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Crews are working to clean up Highway 401 following a fiery double fatal collision in Mississauga last night.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m., but cleanup is expected to take much of the day, OPP said early Monday.

Three vehicles – a silver Mazda, a Corvette and a transport truck – were travelling in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Dixie Road.

"Witnesses report the Corvette was following behind another vehicle maybe too closely, tried to make an aggressive lane change, cut off the transport truck, sending it into the Mazda, then over the concrete wall onto the express lanes," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24. "That began a fire, which consumed the transport truck completely."

The 34-year-old driver of the Corvette was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 77-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Mazda, was also transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

A female passenger from the corvette, the male driver of the Mazda and the driver of the transport truck were all taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Images form the scene Sunday night showed firefighters battling to extinguish the flames from the fiery wreckage.

Early Monday, the wreckage of the crumpled and burned vehicles could still be seen on the highway as crews worked to clean up the scene.

"Obviously a huge mess on the highway right now," Schmidt said. "Our collision reconstruction team continues to investigate. The cleanup crews are just beginning the work of getting the transport truck uprighted and out of here so we can get the highway reopened.”

"There's still a lot of highway damage as well. That's gonna have extended lane restrictions throughout the morning and even possibly into this afternoon before we have everything cleaned up completely."

He said it will likely be "a messy drive" in the Dixie Road area for most of the day because of the investigation and cleanup.

Both the eastbound express and collector lanes remain closed between Highway 410 and Dixie Road.

Schmidt said police are also appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

"If you were here last night and you saw any vehicles driving erratically, particularly that silver Mazda or that Corvette, we would like to speak to anybody with information," he said.