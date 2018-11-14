

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man at a Corktown apartment building this past summer.

Officers were called to a Toronto Community Housing Building near Adelaide and Parliament streets at around 2 a.m. on August 9.

Jesse Graham-Richter was found with a gunshot wound to his head in a fourth-floor common area following a shooting police described as “targeted.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have since described the murder as an “ambush-style” killing.

Neither Graham-Richter nor the suspect lived at the building, but Graham-Richter was familiar with the address, police said.

In early September, police released surveillance images of the suspect in an effort to identify him and appealed to the public for information.

In a news release Wednesday, police said they have now identified a suspect.

Kyler Johnson, 23, of Toronto, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police say Kyler should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.