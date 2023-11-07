TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police identify man shot and killed inside Scarborough apartment building

    Toronto police have identified the man found fatally shot inside a Scarborough apartment on Monday afternoon.

    Police said 24-year-old Mark Riley was located with gunshot wounds in a building in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads, south of Lawrence Avenue East, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene. Riley is the city’s 58th homicide victim of the year.

    Police also found a second man in the building suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

    He was taken into custody at the scene before being transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police did not say if they were looking for suspects in the shooting.

    They continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Mark Riley, 24, is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2023. (Toronto Police Service)

