TORONTO -- Police have identified the 25-year-old man who was shot and killed inside a Hamilton restaurant on Sunday.

In a news release issued Monday, Investigators confirmed that Ali Ghorbani was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Raoabe Restaurant, located on Upper Ottawa Street, at around 2:30 a.m.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.

Police said two male suspects wearing dark clothing were spotted fleeing the bar following the shooting but no arrests have been made.

“There were also a large number of patrons inside the bar at the time of the shooting and Hamilton Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward,” police said in a news release issued over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

"Ali’s family is requesting privacy at this time," police said.