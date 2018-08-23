

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot in Corktown early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment building near Adelaide and Parliament streets around 2 a.m. Police said the victim was found in a common area on the fourth floor of a Toronto Community Housing building.

The victim, who has been identified by police as Toronto resident Jesse Graham-Richter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Some life-saving efforts were initiated by EMS. Unfortunately those efforts were not successful and our victim was pronounced at scene,” Toronto Police homicide Det. Rob Choe told reporters on the day of the incident.

Police said they believe the victim was targeted.

Police are describing the suspect as a black male in his 20s. They say he has light skin, is approximately five-foot-10, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.