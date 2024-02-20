Police identify man killed in Toronto bus stop shooting as Ghanian father of 4

A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in what appears to be one of two random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.

In a police update Tuesday, Det. Phillip Campbell said Adu Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy were innocent and “shot indiscriminately” less than 24 hours apart while waiting for a bus in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Friday and Saturday.