TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police identify man killed in Toronto bus stop shooting as Ghanian father of 4

    Share

    A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in what appears to be one of two random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.

    In a police update Tuesday, Det. Phillip Campbell said Adu Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy were innocent and “shot indiscriminately” less than 24 hours apart while waiting for a bus in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Friday and Saturday.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News