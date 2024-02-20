Police identify man killed in Toronto bus stop shooting as Ghanian father of 4
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in what appears to be one of two random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
In a police update Tuesday, Det. Phillip Campbell said Adu Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy were innocent and “shot indiscriminately” less than 24 hours apart while waiting for a bus in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Friday and Saturday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Judge to set prison sentences for YouTube mom Ruby Franke and business partner in child abuse case
A Utah judge will set prison sentences Tuesday for Ruby Franke, a mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called “8 Passengers,” and her business partner after they admitted to physically and emotionally abusing Franke’s children.
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
Brain wave-powered tech allows Canadian kids 'trapped in their own bodies' to play
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
'Very pleasant surprise': Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9 per cent in January
Canada's inflation rate fell more than expected last month as price growth moderated across the economy, including outright price declines for gasoline, airfares and clothing.
Man charged after allegedly driving drunk to Toronto-area police station hours after prior arrest
A man from Ajax has been charged after he allegedly drove drunk to a local police station hours after he was arrested in a separate incident.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Are you a Ukrainian who moved to Canada as a refugee? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Ukrainian refugees and family members about their experiences with Canada's emergency visa program.How are you finding life in Canada? What do you wish you knew before you moved here?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Quebec demands $1B from Ottawa to compensate for services for asylum seekers
Quebec is once again asking the federal government for help to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers in the province.
-
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
London
-
High levels of carbon monoxide send 4 people to hospital
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the London Fire Department responded to the 400-block of Simcoe Street in London, Ont. Upon arrival, the fire department noticed high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) within the building.
-
'Late for work': Brampton driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were 'late for work.'
-
Rally planned as local leader fears support for the war in Ukraine is fading
Tuesday marks 10 years of resistance against the Russian occupation of Crimea, and London’s Ukrainian Community is preparing to rally.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital, instead they killed him.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Heavy police presence on King Street East in North Bay following disturbance
Three houses on King Street East across from a French Catholic elementary school have been cordoned off Tuesday morning following a disturbance.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Ottawa
-
No tickets issued during rally marking 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary, Ottawa Bylaw says
Bylaw Services officers issued no tickets during a rally in downtown Ottawa to mark the two-year anniversary of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy,' but officials say the investigation continues into the "illegal discharge of fireworks" Saturday night.
-
Ottawa person suffers non-life threatening injuries following stabbing on Rideau Street, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says one person suffered non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing on Rideau Street Monday night.
-
Ottawa police investigating Monday morning shooting in ByWard Market
Ottawa police are investigating an early morning shooting in the ByWard Market on Family Day.
Windsor
-
Walker Road closed in McGregor after crash sends 3 drivers to hospital
Essex County OPP say a three-vehicle crash has sent three drivers to hospital and closed a section of Walker Road in McGregor.
-
Five displaced, 150K in damage after Logan Avenue fire
Five people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire broke out at a home on Logan Avenue Monday afternoon.
-
Here are the options for Leamington’s 150th anniversary logo
The Municipality of Leamington is asking for help from the community as it gears up for a grand celebration of its 150th anniversary.
Barrie
-
Residents urged to guard against distraction tactics after purse theft at grocery store
Police warn Barrie residents to be cautious of strangers while shopping after a report of a distraction theft at a local grocery store.
-
Tow truck driver nabbed speeding nearly 50km/h over limit in community safety zone
Provincial police are sending a strong message after charging a tow truck driver for allegedly speeding in a community safety zone in Caledon Village.
-
Driver charged with impaired after blowing through stop sign causing collision
Police nabbed a driver allegedly impaired by over two and a half times the legal alcohol limit following a collision in Barrie.
Atlantic
-
43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
-
N.S. school evacuated over propane leak: RCMP
The Pictou Landing First Nation School has been evacuated Tuesday morning due to a propane leak.
-
Three Pictou men face drug and weapons offences: N.S. RCMP
Three Pictou, N.S., men are facing drugs and weapons charges after RCMP searched two homes in the town, according to a news release from the force.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate after shots fired in Sunalta
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the community of Sunalta on Monday night.
-
Impact of new flood maps the focus of Calgary town hall meeting
The City of Calgary is hosting an online town hall to explain how new draft flood maps will impact development.
-
Calgary weather: Expect more melting this week, before a cool down starts on Monday
Calgary roads, parking lots and sidewalks will be messy this week with daytime highs two to six-degrees above seasonal and overnight lows six to nine degrees warmer than average.
Winnipeg
-
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
-
Impaired driving charge laid after three-car crash in Manitoba
Six people were taken to the hospital on Monday evening following a three-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
-
You can find three vintage cars in the Assiniboine Forest. Here’s why
If you are going for a run through the Assiniboine Forest, you might be surprised to come across some abandoned cars.
Vancouver
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Prime Minister in Vancouver to make housing announcement alongside Eby, Sim
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver today, set to make a housing-related announcement alongside Premier David Eby and Mayor Ken Sim.
-
Are you a Ukrainian who moved to Canada as a refugee? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Ukrainian refugees and family members about their experiences with Canada's emergency visa program.How are you finding life in Canada? What do you wish you knew before you moved here?
Edmonton
-
Alberta Parks' new camping reservation website officially launches
If you want to reserve a backcountry camping site in Alberta for the May long weekend, you can now do so.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
2 shot at by pair of people in southeast Edmonton: police
Two people were shot in Mill Woods Monday evening.