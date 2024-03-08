Police identify 29-year-old man shot and killed at Etobicoke condo building
A man who was critically injured in a shooting at an Etobicoke condo building Thursday night has died of his injuries.
Toronto police confirmed Friday morning that they are now investigating a homicide.
Officers attended the building at Eva Road and The West Mall shortly after 8:30 p.m. after gunfire rang out inside the building.
According to police, an unknown number of suspect approached the victim and shot him several times.
He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
On Friday afternoon, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Liban Hussein. He is the city's 13th homicide victim of the year.
Police said Friday that no arrests have been made so far, and there is no suspect description available at the moment.
They are asking anyone within information to contact investigators, or call Crime Stoppers.
- With files from Bryann Aguilar
