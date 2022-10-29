Police identify 27-year-old man fatally shot in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have identified the man shot and killed in the city's east end on Friday.

The shooting occurred in the Danforth and Byron avenues, east of Donlands Avenue, at around 3:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, police identified him as 27-year-old Asadullah Ghani. He is the city’s 58th homicide of the year.

Police said they are looking for three male suspects last seen fleeing the area in a grey SUV. No other descriptions have been released.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release. “Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash camera or security video to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).