TORONTO -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they arrived on scene near Military Trail and Neilson Road at around 2 a.m. and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital by paramedics, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police have identified him as 25-year-old Paul Anthony Desouza of Toronto.

Investigators said they believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of the shooting.

They said they would like to speak to anyone who was there or anyone who may have dash-cam or security camera video of the incident.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects, but homicide detectives are now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).