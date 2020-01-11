TORONTO -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood early this morning.

The incident occurred near Military Trail and Neilson Road at around 2 a.m.

Paramedics previously told CP24 that one man was taken from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed that the man did not survive the shooting.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects but homicide detectives are now leading the investigation.