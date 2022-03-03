Police identify 22-year-old man killed in shooting at Scarborough plaza

Akhir Haywood, 22, of Toronto is seen in this undated photo. (TPS handout) Akhir Haywood, 22, of Toronto is seen in this undated photo. (TPS handout)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A lot more people are going to die': Canada sending more lethal weapons to Ukraine

In announcing the latest round of lethal aid Canada will be sending to Ukraine, the government cautioned of more bloodshed and 'terrible nights ahead' as Russian President Vladmir Putin continues his attacks. CTVNews.ca breaks down of what lethal and non-lethal military aid the federal government says has been sent to Ukraine, or will soon be on its way.

Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast

Russian forces battled for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine's south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton