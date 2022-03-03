Police identify 22-year-old man killed in shooting at Scarborough plaza

Toronto police have identified a young man who was killed in a daylight shooting at a Scarborough plaza earlier this week.

Officers were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road for reports of a shooting at a plaza on Monday, shortly before 5:15 p.m.

Investigators said shots appear to have been fired after some sort of altercation.

Police located a man with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital via emergency run, but later died in hospital.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Akhir Haywood, of Toronto.

“Homicide investigators are seeking the public's assistance in determining the victim's whereabouts leading up to his death. Anyone who knows Akhir, or who may have seen him recently, are asked to contact Detective Kevin Cote from Homicide Squad,” police said in a statement.

A short time after the shooting, police located a vehicle nearby linked to the incident and a man and woman were subsequently taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered.

Toronto residents Jasiah Mekhie Steve Edwards, 18, and 31-year-old Jalesha Edwards, have each been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a fire, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).