TORONTO -- Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was found dead near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were originally called to Reesor Road, near Old Finch Avenue, in Scarborough shortly after midnight after receiving reports of a grass fire in the area. But when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a body.

At the time, police called the discovery “concerning."

“What led up to the sequence of events to this fire starting, and how did that body get there? These are all the questions that our investigators are going to be conducting a thorough investigation on.”

The Toronto Police Service’s Homicide Unit were called in to investigate the incident and an autopsy was conducted Tuesday.

On Wednesday, investigators identified the victim as Brampton resident Ronaldo Eustaquio Marques Filho.

Police are now trying to determine the sequence of events leading up to Filho's death. They are asking anyone who knew the victim or may have seen him recently to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.