TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified a 20-year-old Brampton man who was shot and killed in North York over the weekend.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at 25 Duncanwoods Drive, located near Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers spotted a man fleeing the area on foot, as well as another man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, investigators identified him as Tyjjuan Kidd-Bailey.

Officials have not released any suspect description in the case thus far.

“Investigators are requesting residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area, to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).