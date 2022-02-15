Detectives have named an 18-year-old student shot to death inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, saying they now have a 14-year-old boy in custody who allegedly tried to shoot a second victim but his gun did not fire.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate, which is near Midland and Lawrence avenues.

Police said that the victim, now identified as Jahiem Robinson, was pronounced dead on scene after being located with a gunshot wound near the back doors of the school.

Police said the suspect fired at Robinson from behind and then fled the area in pursuit of a second victim.

He allegedly assaulted the second victim and pointed a gun at him, but police said Tuesday “the gun did not fire.”

Investigators said they were treating the entire main floor of the school as a “crime scene.”

Students were ordered to remain at home and participate in virtual learning on Tuesday.

By Monday evening just before 7 p.m. police had taken the suspect into custody.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect appeared virtually in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday morning.

Grief counsellors were sent to a community centre near the school to assist grieving students and staff, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said.

"It’s shocking, our staff who knew these young people, who talked to them yesterday, are struggling to process how that’s possible," TDSB Director Colleen Russell-Rawlins said. "You heard the mayor ask questions that we’re all asking ourselves, what could drive a student to do something like that, what could we have done to intervene?"

The Board said it is also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.