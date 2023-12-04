TORONTO
Police helicopter used to track teens in stolen vehicle in Whitby

Five teenagers have been arrested after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop while operating a stolen vehicle in Whitby over the weekend, police say.

Police say that at approximately 2:05 a.m. officers responded to a call for a stolen vehicle attempt near Louise Crescent and Souter Drive, which is in the vicinity of Hwy. 412 and Taunton Road.

Police say that the suspects were unable to gain access to the vehicle and fled prior to the arrival of officers.

However, as police canvassed the area they noticed a suspicious car and soon determined it was stolen.

Police say that they initiated a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop and instead fled the area.

The vehicle was later abandoned near Sherwood Drive and found by police with the use of an Air1 helicopter.

Police say that the suspects fled the area on foot and were all found and arrested nearby.

The suspects include three 17-year-old females from Whitby, a 16-year-old female from Whitby and a 17-year-old male from Ajax.

Each suspect is charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Their identities are being withheld under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

