

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Mississauga on Wednesday evening has now been located, Peel police confirm.

The victim, since identified as 75-year-old Rafaela Piedrasanta, was reportedly crossing Elia Avenue at Sorrento Drive shortly after 5 p.m. when she was struck by a pick-up truck that was turning right.

The woman was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries a short time later. The vehicle, meanwhile, fled the scene.

Police say that the collision was captured on video and a suspect vehicle was identified as a white 2018 Ford pick-up truck.

In a tweet sent out early Thursday afternoon, Peel Regional Police confirmed that the suspect vehicle has now been located.

"It has been taken to the Centre of Forensic Science for processing. The investigation is ongoing. We thank the public and the media for assistance with this investigation," Peel police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.