TORONTO -- Durham Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after officers found human remains possibly linked to a historical case in Oshawa, Ont.

Police said they began searching a green space near Secreto Drive and Britannia Avenue East on Thursday after they received information about human remains buried underground.

Officers located the human remains on Monday, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

Police will remain at the scene until the extraction is completed and further investigation will be completed in order to identify the remains,” police said in the news release.

“The homicide unit believes these remains are linked to a historical case and there is no concern for public safety.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and an update will be provided to the public once they identity is confirmed.