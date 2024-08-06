TORONTO
Police 'extremely concerned' for elderly woman missing in North York

Soon is pictured in this undated image. (Handout /Toronto police) Soon is pictured in this undated image. (Handout /Toronto police)
Toronto police are asking for help to find a missing senior, saying they are "extremely concerned for her safety" due to her medical needs.

Police said that 85-year-old Soon has been missing since noon on Monday. She was last spotted in the Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue area.

The missing senior suffers from Alzheimer’s and requires dialysis treatment today, police said.

Soon is described as standing five feet tall, with a thin build and short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a cardigan, black and purple pants and black shoes with sparkles. She was carrying a small purple purse.

Anybody who spots her is being asked to contact police immediately.

