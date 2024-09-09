TORONTO
    Health Canada warns of unauthorized sexual enhancement products in the Greater Toronto

    A number of unauthorized sexual enhancement products have been seized at retail stores in Toronto. (Health Canada)
    A number of unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in the Greater Toronto Area could pose serious health risks, warns Health Canada.

    In a news release published Monday, the federal agency said 29 illegal products were seized from four convenience stores in Mississauga, Markham, Whitby, and Woodbridge.

    Items labelled “Etumax Royal Honey,” “3800 Hard Rock,” and “Lucky Lady” are among the products included in the seizure.

    Those products were added to Health Canada’s growing list of known unauthorized sexual enhancement products on Sept. 9 and were found to contain prescription drugs like sildenafil and tadalafil. Both of those drugs are used to treat erectile dysfunction and can cause life-threatening low blood pressure in some individuals.

    “Health Canada is advising about unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks,” the agency wrote in the news release. “The products are labelled to contain or have been tested and found to contain dangerous ingredients.”

    A full list of the unauthorized products can be found here.

    If you believe you’ve used one of these products and have health concerns, Health Canada advises contacting your health-care professional.

