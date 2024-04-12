Police charge tenant who allegedly stabbed suspect assaulting landlord during dispute in Whitby

TORONTO
    A tenant has been charged for allegedly stabbing a man who was assaulting his landlord in Whitby early Thursday morning.

    Durham police said they were called to Robert Attersley and McKinney Drives, in the area of Taunton Road and Brock Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m. for a robbery.

    Police said three men attended a residence to meet a friend, and later one of them allegedly became involved in a disagreement with the homeowner.

    The dispute escalated, resulting in the man assaulting the homeowner and attempting to steal his electronics, police allege.

    “Two tenants in the home heard the assault and attempted to intervene. During the physical struggle, a knife was produced, and the suspect was stabbed,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

    Shortly after, officers arrived and located the assault suspect suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where his condition improved and was listed as serious but non-life-threatening.

    Police said the suspect was also placed into custody at the hospital. Meanwhile, the homeowner sustained minor injuries.

    As for the tenant involved in the stabbing, he was taken into custody without incident.

    On Friday, police announced that a 40-year-old Ajax man was charged with robbery and a 39-year-old Whitby man was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

    Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigator at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1845, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

