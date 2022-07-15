Police charge 25 people, seize $1.7 million worth of drugs in Ontario bust

Police say 25 people are in custody facing a raft of charges after investigators dismantled an alleged drug smuggling ring, seizing $1.7 million worth of drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine, multiple guns and several cars.

York Regional Police say that beginning in June 2021, officers began watching suspects believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

They allegedly operated in York Region, Durham, London, and the Kawartha Lakes area.

York Regional Police joined other services from Toronto, the OPP and London police in an effort they dubbed “Project Entrust.”

Twenty-five people face 113 charges after a year-long @YRP joint-forces operation called #ProjectEntrust.



We also seized $1.7 million in illegal drugs.



Their province-wide drug trafficking ring: Dismantled.



Details➡️https://t.co/Ma6zxwaQRn pic.twitter.com/IMCl98XCEN — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 15, 2022

They eventually searched 19 locations and by June 2022 had arrested 25 people.

Images circulated by York Regional Police show it involved an armoured vehicle and tactical officers searching a detached home on a residential street.

A suspect is loaded into a police vehicle after a drug raid in an undated screengrab image. (YRP)

Investigators allegedly seized 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than a half kilogram of fentanyl, various pills, 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and $136,000 in cash.

They also seized $23,000 worth of firearms, ammunition and magazines and three cars, two of which were allegedly stolen.

Together the accused are facing 113 charges.