Police car involved in crash while responding to person with gun call in East York

A Toronto police cruiser is pictured in this file photo. (CP24/Tom Stefanac) A Toronto police cruiser is pictured in this file photo. (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
A police car responding to a call for a person with a gun was involved in a collision in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Coxwell Avenue near Cosburn Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police said there are no reports of injuries.

Coxwell Avenue is currently closed northbound from Sammon Avenue to Milverton Boulevard and southbound from Sammon Avenue to Springdale Boulevard. 

