Police car involved in crash while responding to person with gun call in East York
A police car responding to a call for a person with a gun was involved in a collision in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Coxwell Avenue near Cosburn Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Police said there are no reports of injuries.
Coxwell Avenue is currently closed northbound from Sammon Avenue to Milverton Boulevard and southbound from Sammon Avenue to Springdale Boulevard.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
New actions announced to encourage building of secondary suites, more homes in Canada
The federal government introduced a number of measures related to housing on Tuesday, which include measures for homeowners wanting to add a secondary suite, taxing vacant land and building homes in place of underused federal properties.
WATCH Passengers fleeing Hurricane Milton rescued after private plane crashes into sea
A group of people and a dog fleeing Hurricane Milton had to be rescued near St. Petersburg, Fla., on Tuesday after a private plane crashed into the sea.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
Las Vegas says goodbye to the Tropicana with a flashy casino implosion
Sin City blew a kiss goodbye to the Tropicana before first light Wednesday in an elaborate implosion that reduced to rubble the last true mob building on the Las Vegas Strip.
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
The space rock is slinging toward Earth from the outer reaches of the solar system and will make its closest pass on Saturday. It should be visible through the end of October, clear skies permitting.
COVID-19 may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and deaths for three years after an infection, study suggests
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
Montreal
St-Hubert freezes prices and enters the 'value menu wars'
Quebec chicken chain St-Hubert is entering the 'value menu wars' by offering a series of cheaper options for lunch and freezing prices on its main courses.
Quebec premier takes heat for paying students to 'renovate their basement'
The Quebec government is facing criticism for a program that paid students to learn a construction skill -- as less than half the graduates are certified to work in the industry.
Ottawa
Kemptville, Ont. school opened following 4 days of closure after anonymous threats
St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. is scheduled to open Wednesday after being closed for four consecutive days, as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated alleged anonymous threats.
Buyer beware: Cybersecurity expert warns about Amazon Prime Day scams
As thousands of Canadians are on the hunt for deals during Amazon Prime Day this week, cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm over an increase in fraudsters posing as the company online.
Suspect in Sandy Hill mischief incident sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with a mischief incident that happened last month in the neighbourhood of Sandy Hill.
Northern Ontario
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Sudbury's proposed downtown event centre 'at very early stages'
Plans are on track for the proposed events centre in downtown Sudbury, city council heard the latest update on the major project Tuesday night.
-
Highway 144 reopened between Cartier and Gogama after fatal crash
Highway 144 is reopened north of Sudbury after a two-vehicle collision between a commercial and passenger vehicle happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police say.
Kitchener
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
How a University of Guelph app is opening doors – literally
An app developed at the University of Guelph is aimed at making accessible doors more accessible.
London
DEVELOPING
'20 minutes for something that should take five': Drivers, businesses grow weary over Wellington construction
Drivers and businesses along Wellington Street in London’s downtown area continue to feel the pain as the city works on the downtown loop for the bus rapid transit project (BRT).
-
Three-year delay requires city hall to boost budget to restore downtown monument
City hall’s restoration of the People and the City monument has been stalled since early 2022, and a plan to resume the project next spring requires more money.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
Harrow high school redevelopment to include affordable housing
In February, council voted to convert the property into new high-density housing — meaning the new development would have a minimum of 109 units.
Barrie
Armed robbery at gas station in Amaranth Twp.
A person remains in serious condition in hospital after being shot during a gas station robbery.
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life receives conditional sentence
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student in Barrie last summer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death on Tuesday but will not spend any time behind bars.
-
United Way Simcoe Muskoka spends $3.5M for homeless housing
Funding for rural and Indigenous communities battling homelessness is on the horizon.
Winnipeg
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted offenders
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
Atlantic
Former CTV Atlantic employee bracing for Hurricane Milton from his Clearwater home
Former CTV Atlantic employee Eric Bungay who now works for a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay is bracing for Hurricane Milton's arrival.
-
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
N.L.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Edmonton
Cougar spotted in Lloydminster
A cougar has been spotted within the city of Lloydminster, police are warning the public.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers today as cooler air settles in
Gusty wind Tuesday night ushered in a much cooler airmass that'll stick around for a few days.
-
Oilers will 'find out quickly' what their team identity is as new NHL season begins
The grind begins Wednesday for the Edmonton Oilers, but their head coach isn't trying to look too far ahead as the National Hockey League (NHL) team tries to reach the Stanley Cup Final as it did last season.
Calgary
1 charged after several stolen cars found at Calgary auto dealership
An Airdrie resident is facing several charges after police say they were caught in possession of several stolen vehicles.
-
Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Regina
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets provincial correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Saskatoon
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
'Getting tough': Sask. political leaders outline plans to tackle the drug trade with stronger policing
In the wake of a near-fatal overdose at the doorstep of Saskatoon’s safe consumption site last week, the province’s political leaders are weighing in with their strategies to help those struggling with drug addiction.
Vancouver
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
23 doctors from Metro Vancouver sign letter questioning B.C. Conservative policies
An open letter signed by 23 doctors and one nurse practitioner in B.C.’s Lower Mainland highlights their concerns about the potential for cuts to the health-care system if John Rustad’s Conservatives form government after this month’s provincial election.
Vancouver Island
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
Retrial date set for man accused in murders of B.C. gang member, innocent teen
A retrial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in Vancouver in 2018.