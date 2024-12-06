TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario government is not unlawfully locking out provincial engineers: labour board

    Signage for newly-announced Highway 413 is seen during a news conference in Caledon, Ont., Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Signage for newly-announced Highway 413 is seen during a news conference in Caledon, Ont., Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    The Ontario Labour Relations Board says the government is not unlawfully locking out provincial engineers who are taking part in rotating strikes.

    Members of the Professional Engineers Government of Ontario filed a complaint with the board last month alleging the government effectively suspended the workers by telling them they can't return to work "until further notice by the employer."

    The engineers had been participating in rotating strikes as they negotiate a new contract by stopping work on Highway 413 and Bradford Bypass projects.

    The labour board says it was not satisfied that the government was unlawfully locking out or threatening to lock out the engineers and dismissed their application.

    A spokeswoman for Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney says the government continues to work on a fair deal with the engineers.

    PEGO did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but have said they are seeking significant pay raises as they sometimes earn half of what similar positions at municipalities earn.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

