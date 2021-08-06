TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Services board have extended the appointment of interim police Chief James Ramer until the end of next year as they continue to search for his eventual successor.

Ramer has served as Toronto’s police chief on an interim basis since the resignation of former police chief Mark Saunders in August, 2020

He was initially supposed to remain in a role until a new chief was selected but in a statement issued on Friday morning the Toronto Police Services Board confirmed that they have extended his appointment until Dec. 31, 2022 to ensure to “allow for an effective transition period.”

“Chief Ramer’s leadership over his term as chief has been nothing short of outstanding, effectively championing his members internally, while also always working collaboratively with the board and other stakeholders to ensure that policing services are delivered in this city professionally, equitably, and with compassion,” Board Chair Jim Hart said in the statement.

“He is a respected leader among the rank and file, but also as an executive police leader among his peers.”

The Toronto Police Services Board says that the search for Ramer’s successor remains ongoing with the “next milestone” being the release of a final report on the public engagement phase on Aug. 23 that will “inform the next phase of the search process.”

The boards says that extending Ramer’s term is “consistent with a renewed human resources strategy for the organization which is focused on succession planning.”

In a statement, Mayor John Tory welcomed the news, calling it “the right thing to do four city and our police service.”

“Trusted and established leadership at the police service is always important but I believe it is crucial for our city right now as we emerge from the global pandemic and our city continues to reopen,” he said.

“I am confident that Chief Ramer can provide that needed stability and will be ready to help the next chief transition into the role and protect the policing progress that is being made.”

Ramer has been a member of the Toronto Police Service since 1980 and served as the deputy chief of specialized operations command prior to becoming chief.