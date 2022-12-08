Police arrest three teens in Oakville school stabbing, issue warrant for a fourth

Police have arrested three teens and have issued a warrant for another after a stabbing at an Oakville high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that they were initially called to Garth Webb Secondary School at around 4 p.m. for a reports of a fight between two groups of youths in the school’s foyer.

Once officers arrived on scene they located three 15-year-old victims at the scene.

Two of those victims had sustained stab wounds to their bodies while the third had a bloodied nose.

All three were taken to hospital with serious injuries but have since been treated and released, police say.

In a news release on Thursday, police said that a 15-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with assault.

Another suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested a short time after the incident in the area of Merchants Gate and Third Line in Oakville. Police say that he will be put through the youth diversion program for the charge of assault.

Meanwhile, a third suspect, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody in the area of Merchants Gate and Third Line at around 12:30 a.m. this morning.

Police say that he is facing seven charges, including assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Police say that they have identified a 19-year-old male from Oakville as the fourth suspect in the stabbing and have an issued a warrant for his arrest.

He is being sought on seven charges, including multiple counts of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The stabbing was just the latest violent incident to take place at a GTA school in recent weeks.

On Halloween, 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier was shot and killed outside Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough as school was being let-out for the day. Another 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in the same incident.

A Grade 12 student was also critically injured after being stabbed at Scarborough’s Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute on Nov. 14. It was the second stabbing at the school in less than a year.